President Biden taps Delaware State University's president to be his lead advisor on Historically Black Colleges and Universities issues nationwide. Tony…
President Biden is tapping former Gov. Jack Markell to serve as his liaison on resettling Afghan refugees in the United States. Markell, a two-term…
President Biden announced he’s appointing Gov. John Carney to his Council of Governors. Carney’s appointment joins nine other governors, Democrats and…
A new bishop is selected to lead the Catholic Church in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. It’s been over two years since Bishop Francis Malooly…
On his first day in office, President Joe Biden recommitted the U.S. to the Paris climate agreement — and rescinded the permit for the Keystone XL…
The University of Delaware’s president was among those attending Wednesday’s presidential inauguration.Both President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden…
President-elect Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware will have a presence at his inauguration ceremony. Rev. Silverstein Beaman, of Wilmington’s Bethel…
Legislative Hall in Dover was very quiet over the weekend. A far cry from any planned protests that were rumoured. But the nation may need to get used to…
All three members of Delaware’s congressional delegation are safe following the breach of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists Wednesday afternoon.…
As expected, Delaware’s portion of the Electoral College vote goes off without a hitch, giving own of its own the state's 3 electoral votes."The electors…