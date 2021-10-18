Mike Castle

-
Delaware voters could see a rematch in the 2020 race for the U.S. House of Representatives. Several Republican candidates for office are running again…
-
Sen. Chris Coons is calling for the U.S. to re-engage in foreign affairs. He spoke at a summit hosted by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition Monday. The…
-
This month’s History Matters - produced in collaboration with the Delaware Historical Society - offers interviews with this year’s recipients of the…
-
The U.S. Mint’s National Parks quarters program will release Delaware's quarter Friday - featuring Bombay National Wildlife Refuge on the back. It is the…
-
Republican candidates for president meet in their second primary season debate Wednesday night.The top 11 candidates according to recent polling of the…