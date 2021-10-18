-
Gov. John Carney signed the two gun control bills lawmakers succeeded in passing this year.
Representatives of the European Union visited Delaware Monday to discuss economic and cultural connections between the First State and Europe.
Gov. John Carney announces use of another $50 million from the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. This money is going to a new Hospital for the…
The state is investing more American Rescue Plan Act money, this time in jobs training.Gov. John Carney and Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long announced Tuesday…
A bill providing Delawareans with new pathways to a career was signed by the Gov. Carney Thursday. A program that’s been a few years in the making finally…
State lawmakers checked off more items on their environmental to-do list last week with three bill signings. This year was big for environmental issues in…
A total of 37,000 Afghan evacuees are expected to find new homes in communities across the country in the coming weeks. Delaware expects to welcome ten…
President Biden is tapping former Gov. Jack Markell to serve as his liaison on resettling Afghan refugees in the United States. Markell, a two-term…
Mental health advocates celebrated a win Thursday as Gov. John Carney signed a bill expanding access to counsellors for elementary school students…
Gov. John Carney is bringing back mask mandates for schools and state facilities. Following CDC guidance and after talking to school districts, Carney…