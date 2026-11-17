The University of Delaware breaks ground on Biden Hall - the new home for the Biden School of Public Policy and Administration.

The new building - named for former President and UD alum Joe Biden - will be on the South Green between Morris Library and Robinson Hall on UD’s main campus in Newark.

It’s the future home of the Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy and Administration which seeks to advance public policy, civil discourse and community engagement.

Joe Trainor is the dean of the Biden School. He says the new building will provide many opportunities.

"Having spaces that allow us to bring in our community partners that allow us to convene conversations around critical issues and to do it in a way that the space supports that mission, and that objective,” said Trainor. “It just allows us to do even more of that work for our community, it'll allow us to give our students real world experience creating impact and outcome. And that's we're about a mission oriented unit and really excited to have a space that will facilitate that."

The new facility will also give students an opportunity to apply classroom learning through policy labs, internships and research projects as they prep for careers in public service across government, nonprofits, healthcare, education and the private sector.

Trainor says the new facility will be a major upgrade on the school's current retrofitted building.

"It'll be the host to classrooms. It'll be the host to student problem solving meeting rooms and some really great convening spaces for when we get folks together from around academia or from around the area or from around the state to focus on specific public problems," said Trainor.

He adds that aligns with the Biden School’s mission to advance public policy, civil discourse and community engagement.

The 30,000 square-foot Biden Hall is scheduled to open in fall 2029.