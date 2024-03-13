Delaware Public Media is committed to providing accurate, honest, in-depth coverage of the races that will shape the First State's political landscape in years to come. We will focus on the candidates and where they stand on the issues, as well as how voting is conducted in Delaware. Our journalists are independent, curious, respectful, and accountable to you. We want to cultivate relationships with communities to discover, understand and elevate community needs, aspirations, and stories. We want to hear your concerns and empower you with the information you need before your vote. We’re committed to making you an active part of this conversation.

Delaware Public Media's Election Coverage is supported in part by a grant from Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.