Delaware Public Media is committed to providing accurate, honest, in-depth coverage of the races that will shape the First State's political landscape in years to come. We will focus on the candidates and where they stand on the issues, as well as how voting is conducted in Delaware. Our journalists are independent, curious, respectful, and accountable to you. We want to cultivate relationships with communities to discover, understand and elevate community needs, aspirations, and stories. We want to hear your concerns and empower you with the information you need before your vote. We’re committed to making you an active part of this conversation.
Delaware Public Media's Election Coverage is supported in part by a grant from Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Delaware Public Media offers ongoing coverage of election-related news and issues. Follow all of that coverage below:
Delaware lawmakers are working on legislation to make sure all polling locations are ADA compliant ahead of November’s general election.
The Delaware Department of Elections announces the April 2, 2024 Presidential Primary Election will not be held.
After launching an exploratory committee in December to determine whether Delaware Democrats wanted a different option in the race for governor, O'Mara officially announces his candidacy.
During the 2024 election cycle, Delaware Public Media is committed to putting people – not preconceived ideas – at the center of our reporting process. We’re taking our cues from you. What do you want the candidates to be discussing as they work for your votes? What issues want to hear about? What questions about voting do you have?
Throughout the year, we'll work to answer your questions about voting through our partnership with America Amplified.
Throughout the year, we’ll work to answer your questions about voting through our partnership with America Amplified.
In addition to providing coverage of the 2022 Elections, Delaware Public Media is sharing resources voters can use to prepare to vote.
The State Dept of Elections offers:
- Information on voter registration
- Information on absentee voting
- Information on early voting options
- A full election calendar
- A place to view sample ballots
- A way to searchwhat election district you reside in
- A way to search if you are registered
- A way to search for your polling place and early voting options
- And a tool to search campaign finance reports
There’s also voter information provided by other groups.
The ACLU of Delaware provides:
The League of Women Voters provides:
As part of our 2024 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media will highlight a series of “Races to Watch” ahead of both the September Primary and November General Elections.
As part of our election coverage, Delaware Public Media is offering a series a Candidate Conversations .
We’ve reached out to all candidates that have filed to run in the races for U.S. Senate U.S. House, Governor and Lt. Governor and invited them to sit down with us.
Candidates in each race are being asked about the same series of topics to allow you to get to know then and compare them.
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Debates 2024, a collaboration between Delaware Public Media and the University of Delaware's Center for Political Communication.
As part of our 2024 Election coverage, Delaware's candidates for the U.S Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and Governor will meet for Delaware Debates 2024 on Wednesday, October 16 and Thursday, October 17. These events mark the eighth biennial Delaware Debates since 2010, a joint initiative of the University of Delaware's Center for Political Communication (CPC) and Delaware Public Media.