Newly elected officials bury the hatchet on Return Day 2024

Return Day — the long standing Delaware tradition where Democrats and Republicans come to bury the hatchet after an election — returned to Georgetown Thursday.

When the tradition first started is uncertain, but historians believe it could date back to as early as 1792.

Elected officials from across the state gather in Sussex County to hear the results of the election every two years.

It also gives all political parties the chance to come together, as explained by Gov. John Carney - the newly elected mayor of Wilmington.

“It's an opportunity for us to put our kind of political differences aside and recognize that we have the same hopes and aspirations for our children and our families and the future of our state," he said.

Prior to the ceremonial burying of the hatchet, some opposing candidates ride in a car together during the parade, a chance for state and local officials to show good fellowship.

This was Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hansen’s first Return Day, and although he lost to Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester, he appreciates the bipartisan tone the celebration sets.

“My opponent, Lisa Blunt Rochester, who's now the U.S. Senator — I wish her all the best. She said she's really going to work hard to be bipartisan. I hope that's true because the country needs it so desperately, and Return Day, again, as I said, is a great first step in that direction.”

While Hansen and Blunt Rochester did not ride in the same car, gubernatorial candidates Matt Meyer and Mike Ramone shared the backseat of a convertible together in good spirits.

Delaware’s new Congresswoman Sarah McBride also flew solo — her Republican opponent John Whalen was not in attendance.

Georgetown Mayor Bill West kicked off the biannual burying of the hatchet, noting how unique the celebration is to Delaware in his remarks.

"It's a great opportunity to bring all elected officials together to talk about problems, to talk about burying the hatchet and moving the communities and moving the state forward to be a better place for the people that live in this great state of Delaware," West said.

Sussex County Democratic Party Chair Jane Hovington — who is on her twelfth return day as chair — joined other party representatives in the ceremonial burying of the hatchet. She says following big Republican wins at the federal level and Democratic wins at the state level, she remains hopeful.

"There's still a camaraderie, and maybe that's Sussex County — that everybody is talking and laughing and joking, and there's not animosity here — just enjoying yourself," Hovington said. “Delaware is one thing and the United States is another. So I'm praying that Delaware moves forward in a positive manner.”

Return Day will be back in 2026 following the midterm elections.