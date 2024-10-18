Races to Watch: Republican Mike Smith seeks re-election in 22nd House District against Democratic newcomer Monica Beard
Republican State Representative Mike Smith is running for re-election in the 22nd House District in New Castle County and is being challenged by political newcomer Monica Beard, as the Democrats seek to flip this seat in their pursuit of a supermajority in the State House of Representatives.
Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizzary takes a closer look this week at the state of play in the race.
DPM's Joe Irizzary outlines the 22nd House District race