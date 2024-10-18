© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government
The Green

Races to Watch: Republican Mike Smith seeks re-election in 22nd House District against Democratic newcomer Monica Beard

By Joe Irizarry
Published October 18, 2024 at 10:01 AM EDT
Delaware Public Media
(left to right) Republican State Rep. Mike Smith is being challenged by Democratic newcomer Monica Beard in the 22nd House District race.

Republican State Representative Mike Smith is running for re-election in the 22nd House District in New Castle County and is being challenged by political newcomer Monica Beard, as the Democrats seek to flip this seat in their pursuit of a supermajority in the State House of Representatives.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizzary takes a closer look this week at the state of play in the race.

DPM's Joe Irizzary outlines the 22nd House District race

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
