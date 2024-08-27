Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay Listen • 28:51

State Senator Kyle Evans Gay is making her first run for statewide office. She was elected to represent the 5th State Senate District in North Wilmington in 2020, flipping a seat held by Republicans for 40 years prior.

Her campaign website is here.

