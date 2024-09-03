© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government
The Green

Candidate Conversations: Independent Candidate for U.S. Senate Michael Katz

By Tom Byrne,
Kyle McKinnon
Published September 3, 2024 at 9:09 AM EDT
Delaware Public Media
The Independent Party of Delaware’s candidate for U.S. Senate Michael Katz previously served for one term in the State Senate as a Democrat

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2024 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.

Among the races we are examining is the race for U.S. Senate and in this interview, the Independent Party of Delaware’s candidate Dr. Michael Katz.

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Independent Party of Delaware candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Michael Katz

Katz previously served in one term in the Delaware State Sen. as a Democrat – winning the North Wilmington 4th District seat in 2008 – then losing it to Republican Greg Lavelle in 2012.

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

Candidate Conversations is supported in part by a grant from Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The Green 2024 Candidate Conversations
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
