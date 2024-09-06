Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate Lisa Blunt Rochester

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester Listen • 27:24

Congresswoman Blunt Rochester is seeking this Senate seat after serving four terms in Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat, which she first won in 2016.

Her campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

Candidate Conversations is supported in part by a grant from Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

