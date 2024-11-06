© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Joint Information Center reports election day went smoothly

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published November 6, 2024 at 5:28 PM EST
Sign reads "polling place"
Quinn Kirkpatrick
/
Delaware Public Media
The JIC takes inquiries from media outlets, researches them and addresses concerns.

Delaware’s Joint Information Center saw few election day issues Tuesday.

The JIC takes inquiries from media outlets, researches them and addresses concerns.

Delaware Department of Elections community relations officer Cathleen Hartsky-Carter says most questions they received were about basic voter information.

Two other issues that came up over the course of the day, but Hartsky-Carter hesitated to call them significant.

“One was that there were power outages in Smyrna, so the town of Smyrna experienced intermittent power outages,” Hartsky-Carter said.

The Department of Elections set up generators to get the affected polling places running, and she says voting continued in Smyrna uninterrupted.

There were also reports on social media that voters were being turned away. Hartsky-Carter said they quickly addressed those statements.

“I would say maybe not misinformation per se, but it just was a statement that could potentially lead to confusion.”

Hartsky-Carter said the JIC had many concerns leading up to election day based on what other jurisdictions were seeing.

“... but thank goodness we hadn't seen [them] in Delaware during early voting and during the absentee voting process, but that we were aware could potentially happen on election day. And so we were ready for any of those issues, and thankfully, we experienced none of those issues in Delaware.”

Hartsky-Carter added the number-one thing the center aims to do is make sure people know they have the right to vote and are able to exercise that right.
