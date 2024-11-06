Lisa Blunt Rochester wins Delaware Senate race

In the history of the United States, only three Black women have served in the US Senate. Delaware’s Lisa Blunt Rochester is now joining that small group.

Blunt Rochester, a Democrat, defeated Republican businessman Eric Hansen and Independent Mike Katz with 56.4% of the vote.

She spoke on Tuesday night.

“In Delaware, as we embark upon this new journey, here is my commitment to you," Blunt Rochester said. "That I will go to the Senate each and every day with you in my heart and on my mind, whether you voted for me or not.”

Blunt Rochester has served as Delaware’s lone member of the US House since 2017. She steps into the seat held by fellow Democrat Tom Carper, who is stepping down after more than two decades in the Senate. Blunt Rochester started her political career as an intern for Carper when he served in the US House.

This is the first time in more than 50 years that a Senate race in Delaware has not had an incumbent on the ballot in a regular election.

Blunt Rochester is not the only Black woman to win a US Senate sear this year. In neighboring Maryland, Angela Alsobrooks also won, so for the first time in American history two African-American women will serve together in the Senate.