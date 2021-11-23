© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Delaware leaders excited for federal infrastructure investments

Delaware Public Media | By Roman Battaglia
Published November 23, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST
USDOT_Dep_Sec_DE_Senators.jpg
Roman Battaglia
/
Delaware Public Media
Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg talks with Delaware's senators about the benefits federal dollars will bring to the first state. (Pictured left to right: Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, USDOT Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg, Sen. Chris Coons and Sen. Tom Carper).

State leaders and federal transportation officials met in Wilmington to celebrate the benefits the infrastructure bill brings to the First State.

Gov. John Carney, alongside Delaware’s Congressional delegation gathered just off the Maryland Avenue exit of I-95, currently closed as workers renovate the Wilmington portion of that highway.

US Department of Transportation deputy secretary Polly Trottenberg joined them to highlight the expected local impact of the bipartisan infrastructure deal, signed by President Biden earlier this month.

Trottenberg says this is the largest infrastructure bill in U.S. history, and she believes there’s enough funding for all the projects she’d like to see accomplished.

“I think it is gonna give us an incredible amount of resources to invest in the coming years,” Trottenberg said. “I don’t wanna be greedy and ask for more. I think we are gonna have an opportunity to make incredible investments all over the country — including, I think, some amazing projects here in Delaware.”

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester says this money is vital to help states recover from the pandemic.

“If you look at countries around the world, they invest in their infrastructure,” said Blunt Rochester. “So in order for us to not only recover and be well, we have to invest in our infrastructure for the future of this country.”

Delaware is slated to receive $500 million over the next five years from the bill, with money tagged for road maintenance, like on I-95, public transit and electric vehicle charging.

Trottenberg says she’s especially excited to see passenger rail advancements throughout the Mid-Atlantic corridor, noting the fondness Delaware’s leaders have for Amtrak.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

Tags

Politics & GovernmentInfrastructurebipartisan infrastructure deal 2021I-95u.s. department of transportationChris CoonsDelaware's Congressional DelegationTom CarperLisa Blunt Rochester
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia grew up in Portland, Ore, and now reports for Delaware Public Media as a Report For America corps member. He focuses on politics, elections and legislation activity at the local, county and state levels.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
Related Content
Load More