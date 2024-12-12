Sen. Tom Carper bids farewell to U.S. Senate after 23 years

After a cumulative 33 years serving Congress, Delaware’s senior U.S. Senator Tom Carper delivers his farewell speech on the Senate Floor.

Carper has been elected to statewide public office in the First State a record 14 times without a loss, starting with state treasurer at the age of 29 in 1976.

He served three terms as treasurer, five terms as a U.S. Congressman, two terms as governor and four terms as a U.S. Senator.

“Let me thank the people of Delaware for entrusting in me the responsibility of serving them for all of these years. It has been a privilege. It's been a source of great joy that I will always cherish," he said in his remarks.

Carper noted one of his proudest achievements is the work he’s accomplished as chairman on the Environment and Public Works Committee alongside ranking member Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.

“We've demonstrated time and time again that bipartisan solutions are lasting solutions, and even in today's polarized environment, it's still possible to accomplish a great deal for our country, for our planet and for our citizens.”

Carper was a key author of the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which authorized $1.2 trillion for transportation and infrastructure spending.

The Thomas R. Carper Water Resources Development Act of 2024 is on track to pass in both chambers before Carper’s retirement, modifying various water feasibility studies and projects around water supply, flood and storm damage.

Carper will be succeeded by Lisa Blunt Rochester, who previously served as the state’s lone congressional member for four terms, making Chris Coons Delaware’s senior senator.

He officially leaves office on Jan. 3, 2025 — the same day Blunt Rochester will be sworn in.