Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves confirmed to Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Tamika Montgomery-Reeves is confirmed by the U.S. Senate as Circuit Court Judge for the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

Justice Montgomery-Reeves was confirmed by a vote of 53-35 on Monday afternoon.

Montgomery-Reeves is the first Black person to serve on both the Delaware Court of Chancery and the Delaware Supreme Court. She has served on the state Supreme Court since January 2020 as an Associate Justice.

Prior to that she was Vice Chancellor on the Court of Chancery from November 2015 to November 2019.

Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons both voted to confirm Montgomery-Reeves to the Third Circuit Court.

In a joint statement, they commended Montgomery-Reeves.

“We are glad that a strong bipartisan majority of Senators voted to confirm Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves to the federal bench. Her outstanding legal acumen, compassion, and trailblazing efforts make her a truly outstanding judge for the Third Circuit. All Americans are fortunate to have someone of Justice Montgomery-Reeves’ integrity, intellect, and work ethic on one of the highest courts in the land. Her confirmation also ensures that the Third Circuit comes closer to truly representing the diversity of our people.”

President Joe Biden nominated Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves to the Third Circuit in July.

Montgomery-Reeves move to the federal bench and the recent announcement by Justice James T. Vaughn that he plans to retire next year means Gov. John Carney will need to nominate two people to fill seats on Delaware’s Supreme Court.

