Delaware senators push hard for Build Back Better bill

Senators Chris Coons and Tom Carper were among a group of Democratic U.S. Senators urging passage of the Build Back Better Act to deliver robust climate action.

The senators highlighted the climate portion of the bill with Coons saying $555 billion in investments combating climate are an essential part of the legislation.

Among those investments are consumer rebates and tax credits to reduce costs for middle class families shifting to clean energy and electric vehicles.

Carper says passing this legislation to combat climate change will bring more jobs.

"When I think of climate change you know the word that comes to mind for me is jobs," said Carper. "That's exactly what when we pass the Build Back Better bill we're going to create jobs - climate related jobs."

Other investments include ensuring clean energy technology from wind turbine blades to solar panels to electric cars will be built with American made steel and other materials creating jobs in the country.

Another key investment for Coons is $30 billion for the Civilian Climate Corps.

"One of the ways we can invest proactively in resiliency is through standing up a strong Civilian Climate Corps that's going to put young Americans to work, give them an opportunity to earn a college education, give them the experience of working as part of a corps, and put them at the front lines of combating climate change," said Coons.

The senators also argue the bill bolsters resilience and natural solutions to climate change through investment in coastal restoration, forest management, and soil conservation.

