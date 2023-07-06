State Sen. Sarah McBride's Congressional campaign brings in over $400,000 in first five days

State Sen. Sarah McBride’s campaign for U.S.House tops the $400,000 mark in fundraising in five days as a candidate.

McBride announced last week she is running for the position currently held by Lisa Blunt Rochester - who is seeking to fill retiring Sen. Tom Carper’s seat.

McBride’s campaign says it drew 540 Delaware donors and took in contributions totaling $413,750 for the 2nd quarter that ended on June 30th.

She has already received endorsements from Attorney General Kathy Jennings, State Auditor Lydia York, more than 20 elected officials in Delaware, community organizers, labor leaders, and community and national advocacy organizations.

McBride is still serving in the State Senate as she makes her run for the state’s lone U.S. House seat. If elected, she would be the first openly transgender member of Congress.