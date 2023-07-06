© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government

State Sen. Sarah McBride's Congressional campaign brings in over $400,000 in first five days

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published July 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT
Roman Battaglia
/
Delaware Public Media

State Sen. Sarah McBride’s campaign for U.S.House tops the $400,000 mark in fundraising in five days as a candidate.

McBride announced last week she is running for the position currently held by Lisa Blunt Rochester - who is seeking to fill retiring Sen. Tom Carper’s seat.

McBride’s campaign says it drew 540 Delaware donors and took in contributions totaling $413,750 for the 2nd quarter that ended on June 30th.

She has already received endorsements from Attorney General Kathy Jennings, State Auditor Lydia York, more than 20 elected officials in Delaware, community organizers, labor leaders, and community and national advocacy organizations.

McBride is still serving in the State Senate as she makes her run for the state’s lone U.S. House seat. If elected, she would be the first openly transgender member of Congress.

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
