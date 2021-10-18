-
Healthcare providers Bayhealth and PAM Health are working together to expand rehabilitation services across Central and Southern Delaware.The…
Two sections of Lewes Beach have new names after town officials approved renaming Beach 1 and Beach 2 this week.The Lewes Mayor and Council accepted the…
The 9th annual True Blue Jazz Festival is underway in Sussex County. The True Blue Jazz Festival opened Wednesday with a focus on young performers. “True…
Delmarva Power is looking to prep its local energy grid ahead of potential severe winter weather.Every year, Delmarva Power identifies a set of electric…
A series of major projects are in the works at Cape Henlopen State Park.Delaware State Parks are receiving more than $17 million from this year's Bond…
The Town of Frankford hired a new police chief two years ago. And the town’s police department is now growing.For years, the tiny Sussex County town -…
Sussex County motorists should expect delays starting this week as work to replace the Broadkill River Bridge on Route 1 in Milton begins.Delaware’s…
There’s an army worm outbreak in Sussex County. You may not know what army worms are, but David Owens, an agricultural entomologist with the University of…
The resurgence of COVID cases forces another Delaware event to come up with a Plan B.The Mispillion Art League is scaling back plans for next month’s 2021…
The City of Milford announces a new Community Grant Program.Milford officials recently approved using some of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding…