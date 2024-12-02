This week’s cold weather is a reminder that winter is coming

With hurricane season over, Sussex County now reminds residents to be prepared for the winter.

The good news after a quiet tropical season is that the winter looks like it could be mild according to Sussex County Emergency Management.

The Atlantic hurricane season ended over the weekend, prompting Sussex officials to recommend residents now prepare for the winter season which includes the possibility of nor’easters and snow.

They suggest property owners check supplies, monitor weather conditions and take appropriate action if directed should winter weather approach.

That means winterizing their vehicles - which includes having snow shovels and other equipment handy in the vehicle, and making sure the heater and defroster work.

Sussex County Emergency Manager Tim Cooper adds there are a few items you should keep in your vehicle as you head out this winter.

"So it means we need things like blankets, hand warmers, things like that. If you're stranded in your car, it's really good to have those things, extra water you can have snacks and things like that in your car," said Cooper.

Your winterization kit for vehicles should also include an ice scraper, de-icer, and sand or kitty litter that will help the vehicle get a grip if it does become stranded.

Just like with hurricane season, residents should also be prepared if any evacuations are ordered according to Cooper.

"So know what zone you're in, and then also have a plan on what you're going to do in case you have to evacuate, and then also make sure you have a kit, and then the fourth thing I like to say is to get engaged," said Cooper.

Cooper notes being engaged means learning CPR/first aid or joining a local Community Emergency Response Team or CERT. If you don’t have the time for that, check on a neighbor or the elderly in your community.