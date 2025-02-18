© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Delaware will see more snow, and again the southern part of the state will get more

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published February 18, 2025 at 6:18 PM EST
National Weather Service forecast map showing expected snow totals in Delaware for Wednesday February 19, 2025.
National Weather Service
National Weather Service forecast map showing expected snow totals in Delaware for Wednesday February 19, 2025.

More snow is coming to the First State.

Delaware will get more snow Wednesday into early Thursday, and like most of the storms this winter, the southern part of the state will get the brunt of it.

"It certainly looks like it's going to be more of a storm that's going to favor the southern half of the state once again. So we're looking at, for instance, south Sussex County will actually see the highest amounts. Right now looking at around 2 to 4 inches for the entire county, Kent County is right now, looking about 1 to 2 inches or less than that, and even less than that, for New Castle County. So again, the southern half of the state, it's going to be a little bit of a flip flop, and the southern half is going to get more snow," said Mike Lee, National Weather Service lead meteorologist.

The southern parts of Sussex County will see the highest totals.

Lee outlines the storm’s timeline.

"It will start up around the afternoon hours of Wednesday, and then just be fairly steady throughout the afternoon,” said Lee. “Looks like the best chance for snow will be Wednesday evening and then after midnight, it'll start to taper off, but it looks like we might see some snow stick around as well into Thursday. Again, the best chances will be Wednesday night, Wednesday evening."

The snow will be followed by cold temperatures Thursday, but then seasonal temperatures will follow over the weekend, rising into the 40s.

The best part of the weekend forecast? There’s no precipitation expected as of now.
