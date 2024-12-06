Sussex County carolers collect over 17,000 food items for community, donations ongoing

Caroling on The Circle, sponsored by Sussex County government, announces it has collected more than 17,000 canned goods and other non-perishable items for local pantries.

Each year, Caroling on The Circle kicks off the holiday season for Sussex County, with hundreds turning out this year in downtown Georgetown Thursday night for the 41st celebration.

“Year after year, I am continually amazed by, and thankful for, the outpouring of generosity we see displayed throughout the Caroling on The Circle program,” County Administrator Todd F. Lawson said in a statement. “Sussex Countians coming together, for their fellow citizens, to celebrate tradition and continuing the tradition of helping those among us who maybe need that extra support, especially during the holidays. It makes me proud to call Sussex County home.”

To date, the community has donated more than 800,000 food items through the program – last year, the campaign collected more than 18,000 items.

The public can continue to drop off canned goods and non-perishable food items between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the County Administrative Offices building in Georgetown.

The Caroling on The Circle food drive will continue until Dec. 31.

Items collected will be donated to approximately 20 area pantries, shelters, and church organizations for distribution within Sussex County.

Monetary donations can be made at https://give.fbd.org/caroling and will continue to be accepted throughout the month of December.