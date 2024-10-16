Property reassessment in Sussex County is entering the home stretch

Property reassessments are closer to completion in Sussex County.

The court-ordered project to reassess nearly 200,000 parcels throughout the county is scheduled to be completed by next summer.

Starting in mid-November Sussex County will start mailing tentative assessments to property owners.

"Please be on the lookout for the envelope arriving in your mail, it will state on the front important assessment information. Three separate notices are being mailed. Type one residential and commercial. Type two farmland in an agricultural program, and the third type farmland that is not in an ag program," said Chris Keeler, Sussex County Director of Assessment.

Once finalized those documents will be used as part of the equation determining annual property tax bills.

If property owners disagree with the valuation of their property, they should notify Tyler Technologies – the vendor conducting the assessments.

Keeler explains what’s next after tentative assessments are mailed.

"November of 24 through January of 25 an informal appeals process will be held with Tyler Technologies. In February of 25 assessment roles are finalized, and March through May of 25 formal appeals process will take place,” said Keeler. “And then in August of 25 tax bills with the new assessed values and new tax rate will be mailed."

Sussex County Council will appoint Board of Assessment Review members in December to hear cases beginning in March.

This is the first reassessment of property in Sussex since the 1970s.