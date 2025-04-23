NJ wildfire is impacting parts of Sussex County

A large wildfire in New Jersey is now affecting areas of Sussex County.

The wildfire burning in the Pine Barrens region of Ocean County, NJ ignited earlier this week, and due to shifting winds and the fire’s intensity, large columns of smoke have traveled southward.

That has impacted visibility and the air quality in parts of Sussex County, and residents and visitors may notice an unusual odor or haze in the next few days.

The Sussex County Emergency Communications Division – the 9-1-1 Center – has already received multiple calls from residents regarding the smoke and odor.

Fire crews responding to those calls have confirmed that the conditions are due to the ongoing wildfire in New Jersey.

While there is no immediate threat to the safety of Sussex County residents or visitors, the situation is being closely monitored.

Residents are encouraged to remain indoors or limit outside activity if they’re sensitive to smoke or poor air quality.

They are also reminded to only call 9-1-1 in an emergency.