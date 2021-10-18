-
Seaford City Council held off on voting on an ordinance changing the city’s abortion procedures after some backlash. Seaford is considering a new…
-
Planned Parenthood of Delaware announces it is opening its fourth facility in the First State.The new Seaford facility will be Planned Parenthood’s first…
-
The City of Seaford has alerted residents that one of its wells exceeded the EPA’s limit for radium. Radium is a naturally-occurring radioactive metal…
-
An Ellendale artist looking to give back to the community he’s called home since the 1990’s with a public mural. Gilberto Rodriguez started a mural on the…
-
The first phase of a new park project is underway in the City of Seaford.Ground was broken last week on phase one of the revitalization of the old J.B.…
-
An initiative to shine a light on neighborhoods in need and help them diminish crime while building a sense of community is making progress up and down…
-
The weather may be mild now, but colder temps are on the way. And Code Purple shelters in Sussex and Kent Counties are set to open shelter/sanctuaries on…
-
The Woodland Ferry is back at work after being out of service for nine months.Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says service stopped in…
-
The Woodland Ferry that travels the Nanticoke River in Seaford will be out-of-action until this summer.Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT)…
-
Just over 300 residents cast their ballots in Saturday’s Seaford City Council election with just one seat up for grabs.Matt MacCoy beat contender Jose…