Zip Code Wilmington to open Seaford location

Zip Code Wilmington will open a second location in Sussex County while looking to expand its curriculum.

The nonprofit’s second location will be in the Nylon Capital Shopping Center in Seaford when that redevelopment is completed.

It will offer Zip Code Wilmington’s 12-week software coding program that teaches technical and soft skills to help graduates start a software programming career.

And Zip Code Wilmington Executive Director Desa Burton says they also seek to expand into training for the medical field at the Seaford location.

"The purpose for that is to support enrollment of folks that are interested in getting into an entry-level job in Sussex County in the health care sector. We understand that upskilling and reskilling adults in that area to get into the hospitals, into the long-term care, and medical offices in that area is going to be super important to support the changing population," said Burton.

it will be launched sometime next year.

Burton notes the concept - called Zip Care - is still in the planning stages

"That's still to be determined. We're in the process of bringing on our director of education for that program, and until then we cannot finalize our curriculum,” said Burton. “That's a part of the federal-state guidelines so we need to have that person before we can finalize what the curriculum will look like."

Zip Code’s Seaford location will be at The Mill project being developed at the former Nylon Capital Shopping Center.