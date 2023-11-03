© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Zip Code Wilmington to open Seaford location

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published November 3, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT
State Sen. Bryant Richardson (R-21) speaks in front of a vacant storefront at the Nylon Capital Shopping Center.
Paul Kiefer
/
Delaware Public Media
Zip Code Wilmington will open a second location in Sussex County while looking to expand its curriculum.

The nonprofit’s second location will be in the Nylon Capital Shopping Center in Seaford when that redevelopment is completed.

It will offer Zip Code Wilmington’s 12-week software coding program that teaches technical and soft skills to help graduates start a software programming career.

And Zip Code Wilmington Executive Director Desa Burton says they also seek to expand into training for the medical field at the Seaford location.

"The purpose for that is to support enrollment of folks that are interested in getting into an entry-level job in Sussex County in the health care sector. We understand that upskilling and reskilling adults in that area to get into the hospitals, into the long-term care, and medical offices in that area is going to be super important to support the changing population," said Burton.

it will be launched sometime next year.

Burton notes the concept - called Zip Care - is still in the planning stages

"That's still to be determined. We're in the process of bringing on our director of education for that program, and until then we cannot finalize our curriculum,” said Burton. “That's a part of the federal-state guidelines so we need to have that person before we can finalize what the curriculum will look like."

Zip Code’s Seaford location will be at The Mill project being developed at the former Nylon Capital Shopping Center.
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry