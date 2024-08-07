Seaford police chief proposes juvenile curfew

Seaford is considering a juvenile curfew that would only be enforced under an executive order by the mayor.

The curfew would be in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. if an order was in place.

The Seaford police chief presented the proposal at a city council meeting last week. If enacted, the curfew would apply to those 17 and under with a few exceptions including if they are emancipated or with a parent or guardian.

Deputy police chief Mika Rapa said he doesn’t see the ordinance as a complete solution to juvenile crime.

“That's the big key there, is just because we have it, doesn't mean that we have to use it,” Rapa said. “It just gives us that tool in the toolbox.”

More holistic approaches to addressing juvenile crime rates tend to yield better results, according to Corie Priest, a Community Engagement Program Administrator at the Delaware Department of Justice and a Big Brothers Big Sisters of Delaware board member.

“Finding people in these areas who can be the voice, who can be the trusted brokers, who can be the trailblazers to get these youth to turn their lives around,” Priest said. “You have to build trust between law enforcement and communities. You have to just be in the trenches with them, understand them, listen to them, hear them out.”

It’s important to talk to Seaford residents, including the young people who would be affected by the curfew, before adopting the ordinance, added Priest.

Rapa says the curfew is still three or four months out from when it could be enforced if city council approves it.