Seaford receives federal grant to help with lighting in the city

Seaford is the beneficiary of a federal grant to help with energy efficiency in the city.

The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant is for over $75,000, and provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The program funds a wide range of energy efficiency and decarbonization projects to help improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and lower overall energy use to help residents save in the long run.

This grant will allow Seaford to perform solar lighting retrofits on 52 existing street lights in two outdoor public spaces.

"Some of the things that will be able to do is replace some of the old lighting in and around town with new LED efficiency lighting, and then recently we've had the ability to acquire and test out some solar street lighting which is very unique and interesting," said Trisha Newcomer, director of economic development and community relations for Seaford.

She says the money will also help the city save money and be safer.

"It's certainly beneficial from a budget standpoint to be able to have grant funding that can help afford some of these things, but then additionally with adding some lighting in areas that there aren't any currently, that's a public safety concern,” said Newcomer. “So we're trying to mitigate some of that too through this effort."

Newcomer notes there’s no timeline for the project, but the grant is beneficial from a budget standpoint.