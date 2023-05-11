Sussex County is preserving more open space

Sussex County acquires more than 300 acres of land to protect open space.

The county recently announced the purchase of a 294-acre tract outside of Milton known as the Forest of the Broadkill Preserve.

The mix of fields and wooded areas cost $1.85 million it will eventually include a trail system.

The county also purchased three wooded parcels known as the Wright properties along the Nanticoke River near Seaford. The 11-acres cost about $460,000 with a goal of offering public access.

Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson says these purchases are part of the county’s overall plan.

"This is another step in the county council's vision to make the preservation of open space one of their top priorities, and you've seen that in recent years where the council's bought property and preserved it and then over time we will create some kind of public access mostly in the sense of a passive open space area for the public to enjoy," said Lawson.

Lawson notes that open space has been a priority for the public, but this purchase and others over the years show it’s also a priority for Sussex County Council.

He says even though the county purchased this land, it won’t be managed by the county.

"The future goal is to partner with the Sussex County Land Trust for the Milton property called Forest of Broadkill Preserve and partner with the Nanticoke Conservancy over at the Wright property for management purposes," said Lawson.

The funding to acquire the land comes through Sussex County’s portion of realty transfer tax revenue.