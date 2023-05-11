© 2023 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our spring fund drive continues. Support independent news in Delaware today!
Delaware Headlines

Sussex County is preserving more open space

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published May 11, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT
forest_broadkill_preserve.png
Sussex County
/
Forest Broadkill Preserve has been purchased by Sussex County as part of county's open space initiative.

Sussex County acquires more than 300 acres of land to protect open space.

The county recently announced the purchase of a 294-acre tract outside of Milton known as the Forest of the Broadkill Preserve.

The mix of fields and wooded areas cost $1.85 million it will eventually include a trail system.

The county also purchased three wooded parcels known as the Wright properties along the Nanticoke River near Seaford. The 11-acres cost about $460,000 with a goal of offering public access.

Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson says these purchases are part of the county’s overall plan.

"This is another step in the county council's vision to make the preservation of open space one of their top priorities, and you've seen that in recent years where the council's bought property and preserved it and then over time we will create some kind of public access mostly in the sense of a passive open space area for the public to enjoy," said Lawson.

Lawson notes that open space has been a priority for the public, but this purchase and others over the years show it’s also a priority for Sussex County Council.

He says even though the county purchased this land, it won’t be managed by the county.

"The future goal is to partner with the Sussex County Land Trust for the Milton property called Forest of Broadkill Preserve and partner with the Nanticoke Conservancy over at the Wright property for management purposes," said Lawson.

The funding to acquire the land comes through Sussex County’s portion of realty transfer tax revenue.

Tags
Delaware Headlines Todd LawsonSussex County Councilopen spaceMiltonSeafordSussex CountyNanticoke River
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry