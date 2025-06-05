© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Seaford Police Department applies for a grant to address opioid crisis in Sussex County

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published June 5, 2025 at 3:40 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media

The Seaford Police Department applies for $557 thousand in funding from the Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission.

If the grant is approved, it would fund the collective program between Seaford PD, the Community Collaboration of Delaware and the University of Delaware Center for Drug and Health Studies.

Seaford police chief Marshall Craft said with this funding, the Seaford Community Opioid Use Disorder/Substance Use Disorder Response Initiative could make real change in Sussex County.

“In particular, I think if you look at the stats, Western Sussex in the Seaford area is one of the areas that have a really high volume of this type of problem with overdoses, substance use disorders, mental health, which leads to homelessness and other types of concerns,” Craft said. “And we have little to no housing available or little resources as well in this particular region or area.”

Craft said this effort is really about getting help to people struggling with substance use disorders and reducing calls for services.

“And when folks are on drugs and these types of symptoms are co-occurring with mental health, they can become sometimes violent – not always. So ultimately, hopefully this would also improve officer safety and really benefit everybody, the community as a whole.”

Craft said his plan is to provide training to officers through the program because they are often the people who respond to reports of overdoses.

Delaware’s Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health has trauma-informed resiliency education that Craft said he plans to implement in Seaford.

Craft said the Commission could decide to award the full amount he applied for, part or none of the funding.

If approved, the funds would go toward three staff members – two peers and a peer supervisor – from the Community Collaboration, employee costs and office space. The staff’s role would be to make contact with people who have substance or opioid use disorder and provide referral services.

It would also cover wound care kits, Narcan and other resources for community members, as well as paying UD, which will be collecting data on the program.

Craft expects to hear back on the funding decision in August.
Tags
Science, Health, Tech Seafordopioid settlementopioid crisis
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
See stories by Abigail Lee