© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seaford receives grant to clean its riverfront

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published December 22, 2024 at 9:02 PM EST

Seaford receives a $3 million grant from DNREC to clean up its riverfront.

The cleanup will include the redevelopment of a site along the Nanticoke River where a decommissioned power plant currently resides. The power plant will soon be demolished, and the city will clean the site for contaminants.

Then, developers plan to construct a mixed-use building with residential and commercial spaces. The current plan will have space available for restaurants on the ground floor and apartments above the commercial space.

Sussex County Council President Michael Vincent said the old plant detracts from Seaford’s riverfront, and he’s looking forward to replacing it.

“It's gonna be a tremendous project for Seaford and Western Sussex.”

Seaford was designated a state Downtown Development District about ten years ago, and Seaford’s director of economic development Trisha Newcomer said this project will continue Seaford’s revitalization as part of that program.

“Just having the whole change to the riverfront, certainly taking care of the contaminants that are here – it's great,” Newcomer said.

Newcomer added that it’s important to clean the area for both environmental and social reasons.

“We're right here, right on the Nanticoke River, so that, in and of itself, speaks volumes, right?” Newcomer said. “So, we want to make sure that this gets taken care of. We want to make sure that the area is safe for families to come visit and walk and be around in our downtown.”
Tags
Politics & Government SeafordenvironmentSussex County Delaware
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
See stories by Abigail Lee
Related Content
Load More