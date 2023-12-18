DEFAC projects slight revenue increase for this year and FY 2025, expenditures continue to rise

The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council (DEFAC)releases its final revenue forecast before Gov. John Carney delivers his 2025 budget plan.

DEFAC projects a slight increase of $12.8 million in revenue for the current fiscal year compared to its October prediction, as well as a $33.5 million revenue increase for fiscal year 2025

The changes give Gov. Carney and lawmakers another $89.1 million to work with when developing next year’s budget - setting the bar at $6.49 billion

Carney delivers his plan next month. He will likely continue to employ budget stabilization, meaning he will only consider the benchmark appropriation of around $6.125 billion when crafting his budget, setting the rest aside for reserves or one-time spending.

But council member Ed Ratledge says state expenditures are continuing to increase: “And then you come up with a number of $6,356,800,000, which is an indication of what we’re going to spend this year, which is an 8.5% increase over last year.”

Office of Management and Budget Director Cerron Cade notes health insurance and Medicaid costs for the state continue to rise, and will likely play a large role in next year’s spending increase, particularly coverage of weight loss drugs and surgeries.

“So it was a scenario where you introduced the drugs as an alternative to the surgery – now they’re actually being used in conjunction, and the costs for both are exceeding expectations," Cade said.

As of December, DEFAC reports the state has spent $43.8 million more in health care benefits than FY 2023 —a 10.9% increase.

He adds Delaware’s most expensive health insurance cost drivers are those who are elderly or disabled, and both populations continue to increase as more people choose to retire in Delaware.