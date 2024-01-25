Gov. John Carney delivers 2025 budget plan, health care costs and salary increases high priorities

Gov. John Carney delivers his 2025 budget proposal, requesting an 8.25% increase in general fund spending from the current year.

While Carney is requesting an overall increase in the operating budget — from $5.6 billion in FY24 to $6.075 billion — due to salary increases and rising health care costs, his proposal includes decreases in other categories as state revenues continue to drop.

Carney is proposing a 7.6% decrease in Grants-in-Aid funding. The General Assembly approved close to $72 million last year; this year, Carney is recommending $66.5 million be allocated for funding nonprofits.

He's also requesting around $944 million for the Bonds and Capital Improvements Act. This request is a 32% decrease from last year's $1.4 billion.

Finally, Carney is recommending cutting one-time supplemental funding in half from last year's $194.5 million to $91.8 million in FY25. $56.1 million of the request would go toward Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) liabilities.

OPEB is used to pay the state's benefits for post-retirement health insurance under the state employees' pension plan.

Senate Bill 175 requires that every year, at least 1% of the general fund operating budget for the prior fiscal year is appropriated to the OPEB Fund.

Carney’s proposal reflects his emphasis on long-term fiscal health, believing the state may need to tap its Budget Stabilization Fund in future years as revenues decrease.

Office of Management and Budget Director Cerron Cade notes the Governor's FY25 request does not dip into the current $410.1 million in the Budget Stabilization Fund.

“Legislators, they look at what’s right in front of them, and sometimes they don’t look to the next year, and what we’re trying to get them to do is to look to the next year with the Budget Stabilization Fund and just be careful about what you commit to this year," Carney says.

Health Care

Health care costs account for nearly 40% of operating budget growth with the state paying close to $2 billion on Medicaid and insurance plans for state employees and retirees — this is a $200 million increase from FY24.

"We just need to do a better job of controlling health care costs. We've got to get a greater focus on healthy lifestyles and healthy living. We kind of lost track of that during the pandemic," Carney says.

“To me, it’s kind of a wake up call to legislators that this is 40% of our budget and the numbers are going up faster than our revenue growth, and that means you’re not going to be able to do things that you would otherwise want to do."

He notes one of the main reasons health care costs have jumped is the loss of federal Medicaid reimbursement post-pandemic. The state now must cover those costs, which Carney is requesting $1 billion to do so.

"We got preferred reimbursements during Medicaid for additional populations, and the reimbursements went away before the populations did."

Salary Increases

Carney is also requesting $122.2 million for competitive salary increases, which includes a 2% raise across the board for state employees.

$45.2 million would go towards meeting the majority of the Public Education Compensation Committee's recommendation's for public education salary increases.

This request includes meeting the goal of a $60,000 starting teacher salary by FY28.

Other proposed spending in Carney’s 2025 budget plan includes:

