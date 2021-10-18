-
The Frequent Traveler toll rate on the Delaware Memorial Bridge is about to increase. “January 1 - the Frequent Traveler discount toll rate will increase…
Delaware is among nine states nationwide expected to experience a shrinking economy within the next six months, according to forecasts from the Federal…
The State of New Jersey reached a settlement with the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation in Bridgeton last week, reaffirming its state-recognized tribal…
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has agreed to reconsider the cost allocation of a $278 million utility transmission line running from New Jersey…
Delaware could soon have the lowest gas prices in the region.New Jersey has long been known for having the lowest cost gas in the Mid Atlantic. But Garden…