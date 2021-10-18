-
Sussex County motorists should expect delays starting this week as work to replace the Broadkill River Bridge on Route 1 in Milton begins.Delaware’s…
There’s an army worm outbreak in Sussex County. You may not know what army worms are, but David Owens, an agricultural entomologist with the University of…
A bigger Nanticoke Indian Powwow is planned next month. And will have a new home. The powwow has been held in Millsboro for the past 43 years, but that…
A two to three year highway road construction project is coming to Sussex County.A Route 1/Route 16 interchange project in Milton in the works for about a…
A popular boat ramp with anglers in Sussex County will be closing this week for major reconstruction and expansion. The Wagamons Pond boat ramp and…
Milton residents approved a Water System Improvements Referendum Saturday. Milton plans to borrow more than $1.67 million for various water system…
The Town of Milton holds a Water System Improvements Referendum election Saturday. Milton hopes to borrow more than $1.67 million for various water system…
The Nanticoke Indian Association Tribal Council decided to cancel what would have been the 43rd annual powwow this September because of the pandemic. It’s…
A retired University of Delaware Centers for Drug and Health Studies employee is turning the Little Free Libraries concept into a food distribution…
Award-winning actress Elaine Bromka brings her off-Broadway solo show Tea for Three to Delaware this month. The show is an intimate portrait of three…