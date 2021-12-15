Bayhealth to bring "Total Care" medical facility to Sussex County in 2023

Bayhealth breaks ground on a new one-stop medical facility in Milton.

Bayhealth’s “Total Care” facility will create a one-stop medical facility at the intersection of Route 9 and Hudson Road in Milton.

The facility will have five primary care clinicians, imaging and lab services as well as specialty care doctors like neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, cardiologists, oncologists, and more.

Bayhealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Siegelman says it will be a hybrid care facility.

"They will provide this hybrid emergency combined concept which allows a patient to come in whether they have a walk-in or urgent care type need or a true emergency. And they are assisted when they enter the facility and when they come in to be directed to the right place," said Siegelman. "So the guesswork is taken out of this for the patients, and the community in the Sussex area that's very important and it doesn't exist in the state of Delaware currently."

Bayhealth President and CEO Terry Murphy says this makes it easier for local residents to access healthcare.

"Its innovative design will help ensure our Sussex County residents get emergency and walk-in care where they need it most, and importantly have trusted providers nearby for their ongoing healthcare needs. We want to make it easy and convenient for Sussex County residents to get their health care," said Murphy.

The facility is set to open in early 2023.

