© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science, Health, Tech

Bayhealth to bring "Total Care" medical facility to Sussex County in 2023

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published December 15, 2021 at 9:12 PM EST
Bayhealth Total Care Facility.jpg
Bayhealth
/

Bayhealth breaks ground on a new one-stop medical facility in Milton.

Bayhealth’s “Total Care” facility will create a one-stop medical facility at the intersection of Route 9 and Hudson Road in Milton.

The facility will have five primary care clinicians, imaging and lab services as well as specialty care doctors like neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, cardiologists, oncologists, and more.

Bayhealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Siegelman says it will be a hybrid care facility.

"They will provide this hybrid emergency combined concept which allows a patient to come in whether they have a walk-in or urgent care type need or a true emergency. And they are assisted when they enter the facility and when they come in to be directed to the right place," said Siegelman. "So the guesswork is taken out of this for the patients, and the community in the Sussex area that's very important and it doesn't exist in the state of Delaware currently."

Bayhealth President and CEO Terry Murphy says this makes it easier for local residents to access healthcare.

"Its innovative design will help ensure our Sussex County residents get emergency and walk-in care where they need it most, and importantly have trusted providers nearby for their ongoing healthcare needs. We want to make it easy and convenient for Sussex County residents to get their health care," said Murphy.

The facility is set to open in early 2023.

Tags

Science, Health, TechbayhealthHealthcareSussex CountyMiltonRoute 9
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry