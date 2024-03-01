© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Milton Town Council election is Saturday

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published March 1, 2024 at 3:19 PM EST
Delaware Public Media

Saturday is election day in Milton as three people are running for two seats on Town Council.

Two incumbents and a political newcomer are running for the seats.

Vice-Mayor Lee Revis-Plank is looking for her second term on council, while Frederick Harvey is looking for re-election after being appointed to council in 2022.

Erin Willis – a speech pathologist for the Cape Henlopen School District and the Sussex Consortium – is the third candidate.

The two winners will get a three-year term on Milton Town Council.

Saturday’s election will be held at the Milton Fire Department on 116 Front Street in Milton, and the polls will be open from 8am until 6pm.

Voters have to be 18 years of age on the date of the election, and a citizen of the United States and legal resident of the town.

Voters should also have proof of identity and address.
Politics & Government Town of MiltonMiltoncouncilelection
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
