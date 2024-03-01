Milton Town Council election is Saturday

Saturday is election day in Milton as three people are running for two seats on Town Council.

Two incumbents and a political newcomer are running for the seats.

Vice-Mayor Lee Revis-Plank is looking for her second term on council, while Frederick Harvey is looking for re-election after being appointed to council in 2022.

Erin Willis – a speech pathologist for the Cape Henlopen School District and the Sussex Consortium – is the third candidate.

The two winners will get a three-year term on Milton Town Council.

Saturday’s election will be held at the Milton Fire Department on 116 Front Street in Milton, and the polls will be open from 8am until 6pm.

Voters have to be 18 years of age on the date of the election, and a citizen of the United States and legal resident of the town.

Voters should also have proof of identity and address.