Down Syndrome Association of Delaware is adding another location outside of its Newark office

The Down Syndrome Association of Delaware opens a new office in Sussex County.

The new office is in Milton on Meadowview Drive, and will be the association’s second office - joining its other one in Newark.

Down Syndrome Association of Delaware executive director Lauren Camp Gates says that location was very important.

"We like the accessibility of Milton being able to access it not just from Route 1, but also Route 9. So that's really attractive to us that we can kind of avoid some of that traffic in general, and also being in central Sussex was imported to us and not just be in the touristy beach area as well," said Gates.

She notes this office will make it easier for those in Sussex County who have had to drive to Newark for office services, cutting more than an hour off the drive for many families and individuals.

The new facility features office, conference, and meeting spaces, and also has a large fenced-in playground.

There will be a grand opening and ribbon cutting Thursday, January 25 from 1-to-3. The first event at the new office on Meadowview Drive in Milton is slated for February 3.

Gates says this new office is good news for Sussex County residents dealing with a family member who has Down Syndrome.

"It will be tremendously beneficial for families not to have to travel long distances in order to receive support,” said Gates. “We have a very large population of families in Sussex County so being able to connect with other families and utilizing our programming near their home base will really just increase their comfort level with their organization and with their child's diagnosis as well."

She adds it’s also an opportunity to educate the local community about Down Syndrome through volunteer and community engagement events.

The office is up and running a year ahead of its planned opening in 2025.

The Down Syndrome Association of Delaware provides support services for all ages, outreach to new families, and connects families with other families to help with support.