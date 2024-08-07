New Beebe Healthcare center opens in Milton

Beebe Healthcare’s new health center in Milton is now open.

Beebe’s Milton Health Center at the Jerry Ann McLamb Medical Pavilion provides preventive and active care to Sussex County, including occupational therapy, laboratory services and 3D mammograms.

The facility is expected to serve around 10,000 patients annually and accepts most major insurance plans, according to a representative from the organization.

The Milton center offers comprehensive care, including primary care services. Its walk-in care center is one of five under Beebe, and it is the first in the Milton area.

Chief Physician Executive Paul Sierzenski said accessing healthcare is easier when several services are offered under one roof.

“In order to help keep people well and healthy and help them maintain their best health, it really is ideal to have care within your community,” Sierzenski said.

The structure of the new health center allows for healthcare workers to better function as a care team, according to Sierzenski.

According to DHSS, the two most common reasons for delaying medical care in Delaware are transportation issues and not being able to get an appointment soon enough.

“Being close to those facilities makes it easier,” Sierzenski said. “One, not only for the patient, but for those who support the patient, their family members and others who are bringing them to and from those services.”

Sierzenski says convenience often decides if patients pursue preventive care, which can potentially stop a health issue from getting worse or happening at all.

Beebe spent $7.5 million outfitting the new location, which includes technology and equipment costs.

The organization has more than a dozen primary care facilities, several locations that offer labs and imaging, five health centers and three health campuses.

More information on Beebe Healthcare can be found at its website.