Early voting to fill former State Rep. Stell Parker Selby's Milton-area seat begins July 24

Early voting for the State House of Representatives District 20 seat begins Thursday.

The Milton-area seat has been vacant since former State Rep. Stell Parker Selby announced her immediate resignation in late June due to her ongoing recovery from a stroke she suffered in December.

Republican candidate and Supervisor of Instruction for the Seaford School District Nikki Miller, who lost to Parker Selby on slim margins in November, is vying for the seat alongside Democrat and Executive Director of the Delaware Center for Justice Alonna Berry.

Early voting takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Mariner Middle School and Lewes Elementary School.

Early voting continues until July 26. Polls will close on July 27 and reopen from July 28 to August 3 with varied times. A full schedule and list of polling locations can be found here.

Election Day will take place on August 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at assigned polling locations throughout the district.

Miller and Berry will attend a candidate forum from 7:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. on Friday at the Virden Retreat Center to discuss business issues, as well as their priorities and vision for the district as a whole. The event is open to the public but limited to 100 attendees.