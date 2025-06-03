Milton officials apply for state funding to get new public works facility constructed

The Town of Milton applied for $1.75 million in state funding to help build a new public works facility on Sam Lucas Road.

The building in use now is located in a floodplain, and Milton mayor John Collier said it’s frequently subject to nuisance flooding.

“And [it] just doesn't make good sense to have all your stuff you're going to need in an emergency such as a flood in harm's way,” Collier said. “So we wanted to make an effort to get our stuff moved out of the flood hazard areas is about what it amounts to.”

Then Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester secured about $2 million in grant funding in Fiscal Year 2024.

Even with town engineers and planners downsizing the initial $6 million plan, Milton mayor John Collier says the project is still estimated to cost around $3.7 million.

“We're not seeking any more federal dollars at this point in time,” Collier said. “If we don't manage to gain the money through the state program, we'll look for other programs. But that's where we are at this time.”

The Town of Milton is applying for the Community Reinvestment Fund, a capital grant program that helps local governments and nonprofits with redevelopment.

Earlier versions of the facility plans would have required around $6 million to construct. Town officials scaled those plans back by reducing the size of the buildings, bringing the cost under $4 million.

Once the town secures the remainder of the funding, it is prepared to move forward with construction.

Milton recently acquired property in the center of town that Collier said will eventually house a community meeting room and other office space.

Those were removed from the public works facility plans to lower costs.

Collier added that when he and Council acquire funding, the planned public works facility will be outside of the town’s center.