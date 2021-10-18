-
Healthcare providers Bayhealth and PAM Health are working together to expand rehabilitation services across Central and Southern Delaware.The…
After opening in October 2019 in Georgetown, Maudy’s Hispanic Cuisine quickly developed a favorable reputation for its authentic Mexican dishes and…
Sussex County has named a new director of libraries, and is staying in house for its new library department head. The county's assistant library director…
Sussex Tech High School is getting a new principal.Matthew Donovan joins Sussex Tech July 1, 2021. Donovan comes from Middletown High School where he is…
A new DART bus service is coming to Sussex County later this month.The Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) launches its DART Connect pilot program in…
The Sussex County Vo-Tech School District is moving to remote learning for the rest of the week. Several positive COVID-19 tests connected to the campus…
The Town of Georgetown is the latest First State municipality making crime data available online.Georgetown joins Wilmington, Newark, Smyrna, Dover and…
Delaware opened registration for second vaccine doses to those who received their first shot on or before on January 18th Thursday.Hours after beginning…
The Food Bank of Delaware is looking at how it can sustain feeding hungry Delawareans as long as necessary during the COVID pandemic. The Food Bank of…
Sussex Tech High School’s most recent teacher of the year is melding her graphic design skills with art therapy.Kelli Gehrke teaches digital publishing…