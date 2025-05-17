Sussex County Family Court building expected to be completed by end of year

The new Sussex County Family Court facility is set to be completed by the end of the year.

Delaware Family Court broke ground on the facility in June 2022 at the corner of Race and Market Streets.

The building will be across the street from the Sussex County Courthouse and give Delaware Family Court employees and attorneys more space to do their jobs.

The previous facility’s waiting areas and courtrooms didn’t allow for enough distance between litigants, according to the Delaware Courts. There also weren’t separate secure areas for detainees.

The building was supposed to be completed in 2024, but town manager Gene Dvornik said the facility is still a work in progress.

“Finishing lobby drywall is continuing on the first floor,” he said. “Carpet and VCT is starting on the second floor. That’ll be moving up and then down. Ceramic tile throughout multiple areas in the building has been completed, and with respect to windows, they continue installation of frames and glass installation.”

Dvornik added the site contractor will also be installing stormwater management along one side of the building.