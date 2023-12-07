Early voting gets underway on Friday to fill the former State Rep. Ruth Briggs King's seat

The special election to fill the remainder of former State Rep. Ruth Briggs King’s seat is set for December 21st - but early voting gets underway Friday.

Jane Hovington was picked by the Sussex County Democratic Party to run while the Sussex County GOP selected Valerie Jones Giltner as its candidate.

Hovington previously was a member of Georgetown Town Council, a former chair of the Sussex County branch of the NAACP, and the current chair of the Sussex County Democratic Party.

Giltner is past president of the Delmarva Christian High School Parent-Teacher-Fellowship Board, and she is a retired nurse and healthcare consultant.

The winner will serve the remainder of Briggs King's term which expires on election day next November.

Early voting takes place Friday as well as next Monday through Thursday December 11th through 14th from 11am to 7pm at the Department of Elections, Georgetown Warehouse. No early voting this weekend.

Then it continues next Friday December 15th through Tuesday December 19th at the same site from 7am to 7pm.

12 polling sites will be open December 21st from 7am to 8pm in Georgetown, Lewes, and Millsboro which are all in the 37th Representative District.