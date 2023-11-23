© 2023 Delaware Public Media
SBA and La Plaza visit Latino-owned businesses to promote Small Business Saturday

Delaware Public Media | By Sarah Petrowich
Published November 23, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST
Maria Vasquez stands with members of Delaware SBA, La Plaza, DALE and SCORE in her shop Luli's Creations in Georgetown, DE.
Maria Vasquez stands with members of Delaware SBA, La Plaza, DALE and SCORE in her shop Luli's Creations in Georgetown, DE.
Luli's Creations specializes in floral design, balloon art and event decorations.
Luli's Creations specializes in floral design, balloon art and event decorations.
Ivan Vasquez and Patricia Carranza stand with members of Delaware SBA, La Plaza, DALE and SCORE in front of their house in Georgetown, DE, where they run Impressions LLC out of.
Ivan Vasquez and Patricia Carranza stand with members of Delaware SBA, La Plaza, DALE and SCORE in front of their house, which they run Impressions LLC out of.
Impressions LLC owner Ivan Vasquez shows how the small business designs graphics for vinyl decals in their home office.
Impressions LLC owner Ivan Vasquez shows how the small business designs graphics for vinyl decals in their home office.
The Impressions LLC workshop currently resides inside a garage attached to Ivan Vasquez and Patricia Carranza's house.
The Impressions LLC workshop currently resides inside a garage attached to Ivan Vasquez and Patricia Carranza's house.
Victor Paxtor stands with members of Delaware SBA, La Plaza, DALE and SCORE in his restaurant Jalapeño in Georgetown, DE.
Victor Paxtor stands with members of Delaware SBA, La Plaza, DALE and SCORE in his restaurant Jalapeño in Georgetown, DE.
Super Tienda Xela is one of Victor Paxtor's two small businesses in Georgetown, DE — he is currently working on opening up a third.
Super Tienda Xela is one of Victor Paxtor's two small businesses in Georgetown, DE — he is currently working on opening up a third.
Super Tienda Xela owner Victor Paxtor stands with La Plaza Resource Coordinator Araceli Gil who translates for him during the visit.
Super Tienda Xela owner Victor Paxtor stands with La Plaza Resource Coordinator Araceli Gil who translates for him during the visit.
Super Tienda Xela sells traditional products from Central
Super Tienda Xela sells traditional products from Central America and Mexico, as well as meat, produce and traditional fresh baked goods in Georgetown, DE.
Delaware Small Business Administration and La Plaza Delaware officials visited Georgetown businesses this week ahead of Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is a campaign encouraging people to shop local the Saturday after Thanksgiving – this year, La Plaza is taking the concept a step further by showcasing minority owned small businesses.

La Plaza is a two-year-old non-profit working to support and grow minority-owned businesses in Sussex County.

The business leaders visited four Latino-owned businesses – including Luli’s Creations, owned by Maria "Luli" Vasquez who specializes in event decorations, floral design and balloon art.

Speaking through translator Araceli Gil, La Plaza’s Resource Coordinator, Vasquez says she hopes to expand her shop and be the main floral distributor in Sussex County, but notes money is the only thing holding her back.

“That’s why she’s leaning on La Plaza, that way they can guide her through the process of getting to the right resources and hopefully reaching that end goal and vision.”

Vasquez started by taking business classes with La Plaza, and now they are helping her prepare to apply for an SBA-backed loan and expand her business in the next five years.

SBA and La Plaza also visited sign and banner service Impressions LLC, owned by married couple Ivan Vasquez and Patricia Carranza.

The family currently works out of their garage, but is in the process of adding an expansion and looks to hire employees with the help of SBA and La Plaza.

“These businesses, not only, you know, are they there to make a profit, they ingrain themselves in the community. They provide jobs to the community, and they really want to improve their community and give back to their community," SBA District Director Michelle Harris said.

The business leaders also stopped at Georgetown restaurant Jalapeño and the Hispanic grocery store Super Tienda Xela, owned by Victor Paxtor

Harris says the visits were not only to encourage Sussex County residents to shop local this Saturday, but to also check in on each businesses’ financial status and provide them with more resources.

“SBA has several loan programs available for small businesses from micro loans to big million dollar loans. They are mainly guarantees, we don’t do any direct lending, but we do help a bank get from a no to a yes," Harris said.

In addition to his two current businesses, Paxtor has submitted a loan application with SBA in hopes of opening a second restaurant in Georgetown.
Business small business saturdaySmall Business AdministrationGeorgetownLatino issues
Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, DE, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending 8 years in Fairbanks, AK, ten years in Carbondale, IL and 4 years in Indianapolis, IN. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
