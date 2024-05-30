Georgetown prepares for vote on recreational marijuana regulations, public opinion mixed

Georgetown Town Council held a public hearing Tuesday on two proposed recreational marijuana ordinances as several other Sussex County towns impose outright bans on the incoming industry.

The proposals would allow two recreational dispensaries within the town limits and one cultivation, one manufacturing and one testing facility.

The Georgetown Planning Commission voted against the ordinances in January, but the ultimate decision is up to the town council led by Mayor Bill West, who believes passing the regulations could benefit current users.

“It’s here. People are using it, and they’re not causing a problem. So let’s just be open-minded and look at every avenue of this – to write letters and tell us what’s on your mind, and every letter you write, a copy will be given to each council member so we can view them and determine what’s the best way to go here," West said.

Public comment was largely mixed with some residents raising health and safety concerns, while others argued allowing recreational business will help control the illicit market and provide safer products.

Councilmember Angela Townsend says she is “fine” with medical marijuana, but is firmly opposed to recreational use.

“I’m strongly against it, which really doesn’t hold any weight because this is my last meeting. But I’m hoping that whoever takes my place, that sits up here, would do their research also and vote against it because I’m totally against it.”

Townsend chose to forgo a council reelection bid to pursue a mayoral run against West, but ended up losing to him earlier this month.

The other three council members did not weigh in during the meeting, but the ordinances will be officially introduced at the council’s next meeting in two weeks.