The Delaware Symphony Orchestra (DSO) returns to live, in-person concerts this fall for its 2021-2022 season. The season starts in September at…
The Delaware Symphony Orchestra plans to go ahead with its new season, but it will be conducted virtually.The COVID-19 pandemic is prompting the orchestra…
The Delaware Symphony Orchestra (DSO) returns to Sussex County for two concerts this season.The first of those two shows is Monday night -- and the…
One of American composer Samuel Barber’s most performed works will be as part of the Delaware Symphony Orchestra’s season opening concert this week.…
The Delaware Symphony Orchestra’s 2019-2020 season is coming soon.It begins in Wilmington next month with a Sept. 27, 2019 performance.“It’s our 114th…
The Delaware Symphony Orchestra (DSO) wraps up its Classics Concert series this week.The orchestra’s executive director Alan Jordan says Friday’s…
The Delaware Symphony Orchestra (DSO) plays its final Chamber Series concert of the season next week in Wilmington. The symphony’s executive director Alan…
The Franciscan Center of Wilmington has donated seven bells to the Delaware Symphony Orchestra. The bells are part of a collection called the Bells of…
Delaware Symphony Orchestra is getting a major gift to help bring performances to Sussex County.In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s…
Tickets are now on sale for the Delaware Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming concert season. The 2018-2019 season starts this fall - kicking off Friday,…