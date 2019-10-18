Arts Playlist: Delaware Symphony Orchestra returns to Sussex County for two concerts

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra (DSO) returns to Sussex County for two concerts this season.

The first of those two shows is Monday night -- and the orchestra’s music director David Amado says he’s excited, “We feel like we are the Delaware Symphony and it’s great to be able to be in the entire State.”

Amado says the concerts will showcase a variety of music - from classical to modern.

Monday’s night’s concert will start at 7:30 at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach.

Amado says the program will feature a string orchestra performing works by Jennifer Higdon - a Philadelphia-based composer, the Argentinian tango master - Astor Piazzola and Tchaikovsky.

Amado notes a second concert in Sussex is planned next year - May 17, 2020 at Cape Henlopen High School.

You can get tickets for both shows here.





