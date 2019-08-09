Arts Playlist: The 2019-2020 Delaware Symphony Orchestra season

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra’s 2019-2020 season is coming soon.

It begins in Wilmington next month with a Sept. 27, 2019 performance.

“It’s our 114th season - I’m not sure what the anniversary present is for that. And it’s the 17th anniversary for David Amado as music director,” said the symphony’s executive director Alan Jordan.

He says all five Classic Series performances will be held at Copeland Hall at The Grand Opera House, and those concerts will feature five separate themes: Bohemian Rhapsody, War and Peace, False Starts, Spirit World and Fate and Hope.

Jordan says the opening Classics concert, which is called “Bohemian Rhapsody,” will features Sinfoniaby composer Missy Mazzoli, who will be awarded the Alfred I. duPoint Composer award at the concert, plus Samuel Barber's Violin Concerto, with guest soloist Tessa Lark and Dvorak's Symphony No. 8.

All the concerts start at 7:30 and tickets can be purchased here.



