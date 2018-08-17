© 2021
Arts

Arts Playlist: Grant aids Delaware Symphony Orchestra expansion

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published August 17, 2018 at 1:54 PM EDT
_dsc1197_-dso_by_joe_del_tufo.jpg
Delaware Symphony Orchestra
/

Delaware Symphony Orchestra is getting a major gift to help bring performances to Sussex County.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with Delaware Symphony Orchestra executive director  Alan Jordan about the gift and the upcoming season.

The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty in Lewes is giving DSO $5,000 to support the Orchestra’s two Classics Series concerts at the Cape Henlopen High School Theatre. The Sunday matinee performances are September 30 and March 24, 2019.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
