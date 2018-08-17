Arts Playlist: Grant aids Delaware Symphony Orchestra expansion

Delaware Symphony Orchestra is getting a major gift to help bring performances to Sussex County.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with Delaware Symphony Orchestra executive director Alan Jordan about the gift and the upcoming season.

The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty in Lewes is giving DSO $5,000 to support the Orchestra’s two Classics Series concerts at the Cape Henlopen High School Theatre. The Sunday matinee performances are September 30 and March 24, 2019.

