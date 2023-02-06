After 20 years David Amado to step away as Delaware Symphony Orchestra's Music Director

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra is looking for a new Music Director.

Maestro David Amado will become Music Director Laureate in July after a 20-year tenure as Music Director for the Delaware Symphony Orchestra.

This is the first time in the orchestra’s 117-year history it will have a Music Director Laureate.

Amado first assumed the role of music director in 2003, and during his tenure has led the organization through a recession and the pandemic.

David Fleming is the president of the Delaware Symphony Association – the symphony’s governing board. He praises Amado’s leadership.

"David's been a steady hand, and he's been one of the primary reasons why the orchestra has sustained itself,” said Fleming. “But as importantly as an artist his standards are extremely high, and there's absolutely no question that the orchestra has flourished musically under his direction."

Amado will continue to appear with the Delaware Symphony Orchestra in the 2023-2024 season and beyond.

That includes celebrating his 20th Anniversary with a celebratory performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony on April 28th at the Grand Opera House in Wilmington.

Fleming explains how it plans to replace Amado.

"The next steps for the Delaware Symphony will be to invite guest conductors over the course of probably the next two seasons and to utilize that process to identify someone who could possibly be the next music director for the Delaware Symphony. If all goes well we are really hoping that we will start that season in the fall of 2025 with a new music director," said Fleming.

Fleming notes despite the transition period, the symphony’s schedule is proceeding full steam ahead with no changes.